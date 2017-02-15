Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 15, 2017

Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen

Comments
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady. Upton once again graces the cover of the annual issue announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, becoming only the fourth woman to ever do it three times. This year, she makes the splash with three different covers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady. Upton once again graces the cover of the annual issue announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, becoming only the fourth woman to ever do it three times. This year, she makes the splash with three different covers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady. Upton once again graces the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to ever do it three times. This year, she makes the splash with three different covers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

___

Online:

http://www.si.com/swimsuit/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation