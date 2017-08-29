Kardashian women give $500,000 to help Harvey victims

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" in Los Angeles. Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press