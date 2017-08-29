Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

DONATE

Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 29, 2017

Kardashian women give $500,000 to help Harvey victims

Comments
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" in Los Angeles. Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help Harvey victims.

A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Kardashian West announced the donation on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, "Houston we are praying for you." She used the hashtag #HoustonStrong.

They are among several stars who've said publicly they are helping hurricane victims. Kevin Hart on Monday announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross for storm victims and called on other celebrities to do the same.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation