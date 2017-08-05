Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Ralph Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A sequel series to the 1984 classic film “The Karate KId” will launch next year on YouTube Red, the video site’s subscription service, Variety reported.

>> Read more trending news

The 10-episode, half-hour series, tentatively called “Cobra Kai,” reunites original “Karate Kid” stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. The series is set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Zabka, reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, Variety reported. That rekindles his rivalry with the now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to manage life without Miyagi (Pat Morita). Morita passed away in 2005.

"The humor comes from two guys, who at 50 years old, still have an ax to grind," Macchio (now 55) said at the Television Critics Association on Friday. Johnny "just can't let go; he's still a teenager at heart."

“The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. ‘The Karate Kid’ became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, told Variety.