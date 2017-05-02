Kaepernick hands out old suits outside parole office

FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Video and pictures from social media posted on May 1, 2017, show Kaepernick standing outside a New York City parole office with two boxes of custom-made suits. An Instagram post by Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp” campaign says the suits will make parolees “better equipped to achieve gainful employment” and “live more productive lives.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )

The Associated Press