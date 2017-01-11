Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 11, 2017

Justin Bieber's custom-made Ferrari 458 up for auction

Comments
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Bieber's custom-built 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia is on the auction block. the car can be previewed in person in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 14 and 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Bieber's custom-built 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia is on the auction block. the car can be previewed in person in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 14 and 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. —

A Ferrari custom-built for Justin Bieber is on the auction block.

Barrett-Jackson auctions has listed what it calls a "once-in-a-life opportunity" to purchase Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1. The car was modified for Bieber by famed car outfitter West Coast Customs. The listing touts a "factory custom interior created to Justin's specifications."

The Ferrari isn't without its flaws, however. Barrett-Jackson notes that a vehicle damage report shows it was involved in a rear-end collision at one point.

The car is on the block in Scottsdale, Arizona, but potential buyers can submit bids online. The listing showed no bids placed as of early Wednesday morning.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation