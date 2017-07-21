Now Playing
Posted: July 24, 2017

Justin Bieber cancels last leg of Purpose World Tour

Chris Pizzello/AP
What You Didn't Know About Justin Bieber

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Justin Bieber has canceled the last leg of his Purpose World Tour, a Monday statement on his website said.

According to TMZ,the pop singer had 14 shows left. The tour started March 9 in Seattle.

“It wasn’t a decision made overnight,”an insider told Variety, which confirmed the news. “He’s had some time off and was able to consider his commitments.”

A post on the singer’s official site confirms that the remainder of the concerts will be canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months,” the post said. “He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The tour had remaining dates in North America and Asia after 154 previously performed stadium shows. The shows section of Bieber’s website now only contains the statement on the cancellation.

