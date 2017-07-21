Now Playing
Posted: July 24, 2017

Justin Bieber apologizes to fans for cancelling tour, says ‘everything’s fine’

Comments

Justin Bieber apologizes to fans for cancelling tour, says ‘everything’s fine’
Justin Bieber has apologized to fans for cancelling the rest of his world tour.
By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Justin Bieber has a message for his fans after announcing the cancellation of the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour Monday.

The singer was seen in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, hours after the announcement, TMZ reported. Video recorded by paparazzi shows him being asked about the cancellation and if he was OK.

“Yeah, everything’s fine,” Bieber told the paparazzi. 

An official statement said that the tour was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Tickets will be refunded to fans.

Billboard reported that the singer canceled the rest of the dates because he was feeling burned out. His comments in the video reflect that sentiment.

After saying that he’s been on tour for two years, Bieber said he’s “just resting, getting some relaxation.”

“We’re gonna ride some bikes,” he told the paparazzi. 

At the end of the clip, Bieber apologized to his fans.

“I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome,” Bieber said. “I’m sorry for anyone who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed. It’s not in my heart or anything, and have a blessed day.”

Watch a video of Bieber’s message to fans below.

