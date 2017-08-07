Jury expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift groping case

Surrounded by a phalanx of men, Tree Paine, center, publicist for Taylor Swift, walks in to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Members of the public Arthur Lewis, left, and Bruce Conant, both of Denver, wait to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver.

The Associated Press

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

More than 30 potential jurors are due in federal court in Denver on Tuesday, and eight of them should be chosen by the afternoon.

A questionnaire released on the first day of selection Monday asked candidates if they had seen photographs related to the case. That's a possible reference to a photo showing David Mueller with his hand behind the popstar, just below her waist, before a 2013 concert in Denver.

Swift sued Mueller, accusing him of inappropriately touching her during the meet-and-greet. Mueller denies the allegation and claims Swift's team got him fired from his job by reporting the allegation to his bosses — not the police.