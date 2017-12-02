Judge to keep Meek Mill in prison despite outcry

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. Mill’s imprisonment on a probation violation has set off a flurry of legal appeals, criticism of the criminal justice system, newspaper opinion pieces, rallies, billboards and bus ads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

People walk past a placard posted on a newsstand with a message of support for imprisoned rapper Meek Mill, in Philadelphia, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Mill’s imprisonment on a probation violation has set off a flurry of legal appeals, criticism of the criminal justice system, newspaper opinion pieces, rallies, billboards and bus ads.

The Associated Press

A Philadelphia judge says Meek Mill will stay in prison because he's a "danger to the community."

Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley on Friday denied a motion allow the 30-year-old rapper to be bailed out of a Pennsylvania correctional facility.

Mill's attorney says they plan to appeal her ruling, saying it continues a "long pattern of unfair treatment."

Her decision comes after the state Superior Court last week told her to act "without further delay" on a 2-week-old request to free the rapper.

Mill was sentenced last month to two to four years for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Mill's probation officer and a prosecutor had recommended he not be jailed.

His imprisonment has sparked backlash in opinion pieces, rallies, billboards and bus ads.