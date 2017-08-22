Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2017

Joss Whedon's ex-wife alleges infidelity in scathing essay

Comments
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014, file photo shows American film producer and director Joss Whedon at the screening of "Much Ado About Nothing" in Paris. Whedon's ex-wife Kai Cole alleged in an essay published by The Wrap on Aug. 20, 2017, that Whedon had multiple affairs during their 16-year marriage. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

The ex-wife of director Joss Whedon writes in a scathing essay that the filmmaker known for holding up feminist ideals "is not who he pretends to be."

Kai Cole writes in The Wrap that Whedon had numerous affairs during their 16-year marriage. She says Whedon used his marriage as a shield, "so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist."

Cole says she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after Whedon confessed the infidelities.

A representative for Whedon tells The Wrap that Cole's "account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations," but adds that Whedon isn't commenting "out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife."

Whedon is best known for directing "The Avengers" and its 2015 sequel.

