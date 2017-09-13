Josh Duggar welcomes baby amid battle over fondling claims

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, reality TV personality Josh Duggar speaks in favor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Duggar announced the birth of a baby boy on Sept. 12, 2017, a day after a judge halted his lawsuit over the release of information related to allegations that he fondled his sisters as a child. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

The Associated Press