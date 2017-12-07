Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 07, 2017

Jonas brother testifies at FIFA bribery trial about concert

Comments
FILE - In this April 28, 2015 file photo, Kevin Jonas, of the group The Jonas Brothers, attends the AOL NewFront 2015 in New York. Jonas turned up in the courtroom for a trial of three South American soccer officials, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to bolster testimony that one of the defendants had been bribed with tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. Jonas didn’t have personal knowledge of the bribes but confirmed the ex-Beatle's concert had taken place as prosecutors said. The soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges stemming from an investigation of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 28, 2015 file photo, Kevin Jonas, of the group The Jonas Brothers, attends the AOL NewFront 2015 in New York. Jonas turned up in the courtroom for a trial of three South American soccer officials, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to bolster testimony that one of the defendants had been bribed with tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. Jonas didn’t have personal knowledge of the bribes but confirmed the ex-Beatle's concert had taken place as prosecutors said. The soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges stemming from an investigation of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The New York trial of three South American soccer officials has taken another strange twist with surprise testimony by pop star Kevin Jonas.

The former member of the Jonas Brothers turned up in the courtroom Thursday to bolster testimony that one of the defendants had been bribed with tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. Jonas didn't have personal knowledge of the bribes but confirmed the ex-Beatle's concert had taken place as prosecutors said.

The defense had refused to acknowledge the concert took place.

Jonas says he saw the concert before a show his band was set to play in Buenos Aires.

The soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges stemming from an investigation of FIFA (FEE'-fuh), soccer's governing body.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation