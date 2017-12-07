Jonas brother testifies at FIFA bribery trial about concert

FILE - In this April 28, 2015 file photo, Kevin Jonas, of the group The Jonas Brothers, attends the AOL NewFront 2015 in New York. Jonas turned up in the courtroom for a trial of three South American soccer officials, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to bolster testimony that one of the defendants had been bribed with tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. Jonas didn’t have personal knowledge of the bribes but confirmed the ex-Beatle's concert had taken place as prosecutors said. The soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges stemming from an investigation of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press