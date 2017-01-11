Jon and Tracey Stewart's animal sanctuary gets key approval

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2007 file photo, Jon Stewart and his wife Tracey pose for photographers at the Comedy Central party in Los Angeles. Stewart and his wife have received a key approval to open an animal sanctuary in New Jersey. The Colts Neck planning board approved preliminary plans for the 45-acre farm that will be the home of animals saved from slaughterhouses, roadsides and live markets. Tracey Stewart says Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 approval means the farm should open by 2018. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

The Associated Press