Posted: April 17, 2017

Join B98.5 at Alive in Roswell

Join B98.5 and Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta for Gate City Brewing’s Alive in Roswell! 

It's a monthly family-friendly FREE festival at Historic Canton Street and Roswell Square every 3rd Thursday from  5:00-9:00 pm from April through October. 

The festival features live bands, food trucks, kids games, face painting, balloons, etc. and enjoys participation from the many boutiques, small businesses and restaurants surrounding the venues. 

Get more info at http://www.aliveinroswell.com/.

