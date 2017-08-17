Now Playing
Posted: August 17, 2017

Johnny Depp surprises patients at British Columbia Children’s Hospital

View Larger
Johnny Depp surprises patients at British Columbia Children’s Hospital
File photo: Johnny Depp sits at the side of the Pyramid Stage watching 'Run The Jewels' perform on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia —

Captain Jack Sparrow left the high seas for a special meet and greet.

But it wasn’t some look-alike.

It was Jack Sparrow himself, er, make that Johnny Depp.

Depp, who has been known to visit hospitals around the world dressed as his pirate alter ego, stopped by BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Monday to bring smiles to the patients and their families.

He spent more than 5 ½ hours meeting with kids from the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology areas.

The starstruck children and parents said that he never broke character and spent time making each child feel special.

The hospital treats 86,000 children each year and is the province’s only full-service acute care pediatric hospital.

