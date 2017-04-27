Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 27, 2017

Johnny Depp, dressed as Jack Sparrow, surprises Disneyland visitors

Comments

Related

Heartwarming: Johnny Depp visits children's hospital dressed as Jack Sparrow
Heartwarming: Johnny Depp visits children's hospital dressed as Jack Sparrow
Mad as a Hatter: Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland guests
Mad as a Hatter: Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland guests

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANAHEIM, Calif. —


It really was a pirate’s life for Johnny Depp at Disneyland Wednesday night.

>> Read more trending news 

Depp had a major surprise for riders on the Disneyland version of “Pirates of the Caribbean.” He blended in with the audio-animatronics on the ride, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow garb.

He appeared in one of the village scenes, getting as close as the water would let him to the boats full of riders.

The videos were quickly loaded onto social media.

This isn’t the first time Depp has donned his pirate hat in public. In 2015, he took time while filming in Australia to visit a children’s hospital. 

Last year, he also appeared in Disneyland as one of his other famous characters. Depp interacted with park guests via video link as the Mad Hatter as a promotion for “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation