Johnny Depp, dressed as Jack Sparrow, surprises Disneyland visitors

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk



It really was a pirate’s life for Johnny Depp at Disneyland Wednesday night.

Depp had a major surprise for riders on the Disneyland version of “Pirates of the Caribbean.” He blended in with the audio-animatronics on the ride, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow garb.

He appeared in one of the village scenes, getting as close as the water would let him to the boats full of riders.

The videos were quickly loaded onto social media.

This isn’t the first time Depp has donned his pirate hat in public. In 2015, he took time while filming in Australia to visit a children’s hospital.

Last year, he also appeared in Disneyland as one of his other famous characters. Depp interacted with park guests via video link as the Mad Hatter as a promotion for “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”