Posted: January 15, 2017

John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Two of John Lewis' books have sold out on Amazon after the Democratic congressman claimed the top spots on the retailer's best-seller list.

Sales of the civil rights leader's graphic novel "March" and his 2015 memoir "Walking With the Wind" skyrocketed following his feud with President-elect Donald Trump over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. After Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's victory, Trump tweeted that the 16-term Georgia representative "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district."

Support for Lewis among Democrats sent sales of his most popular books soaring late Saturday and early Sunday. A collection of his "March" trilogy" ranked no. 1 on Amazon, and its individual volumes also charted high. "Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement" ranked number two.

