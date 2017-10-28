Now Playing
Posted: October 28, 2017

John Legend takes in a football game in his Ohio hometown

FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, John Legend performs at the 2017 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans. Singer-songwriter Legend has returned to his hometown in Ohio for a night of high school football. The Springfield News-Sun reports Legend was in Springfield Friday night, Oct. 27, 2017, to see two local high schools, Fairmont High School and Springfield High School, play. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio —

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Singer-songwriter John Legend has returned to his hometown in Ohio for a night of high school football.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Legend was in Springfield on Friday night to see two local high schools, Kettering Fairmont and Springfield, play. His wife model Chrissy Teigen and young daughter Luna also were there.

Legend is the winner of Grammy, Academy and Tony awards for his work.

Springfield is 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus, Ohio's capital.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

