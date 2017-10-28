John Legend takes in a football game in his Ohio hometown

FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, John Legend performs at the 2017 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans. Singer-songwriter Legend has returned to his hometown in Ohio for a night of high school football. The Springfield News-Sun reports Legend was in Springfield Friday night, Oct. 27, 2017, to see two local high schools, Fairmont High School and Springfield High School, play. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press