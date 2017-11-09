John Hillerman, beloved ‘Magnum, P.I.’ star, dead at 84

LIU/AP

FILE- This Sept. 22, 1985, file photo shows John Hillerman, left, and Betty White, right, arriving at Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. A spokeswoman for the family of Hillerman says the co-star of TV's "Magnum, P.I." has died. Hillerman was 84. Spokeswoman Lori De Waal said Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

John Hillerman, the 84-year-old actor who most notably starred in Magnum, P.I. as Tom Selleck’s exacting sidekick Higgins, has died at his home in Houston.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed the news, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Associated Press reported the actor was in declining health. Hllerman’s nephew, Chris Tritico, said the cause of death is not known.

Hillerman also was known for his 1970s roles as arrogant radio show detective Simon Brimmer on the “Ellery Queen” series, and as a difficult boss on “One Day at a Time.”

“He had an outstanding sense of humor and was one of the most well-read people I ever met. You couldn’t play Scrabble with him,” Tritico told The AP.

Hillerman appeared in a number of other series, including “Valerie,” “The Love Boat” and “The Betty White Show.” His film credits include “The Last Picture Show,” “High Plains Drifter,” and Howard of the Johnson family in Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles.”

Tritico said there will not be any funeral services, per Hillerman’s request.

Hillerman is survived by his sister, Jo Ann Tritico, and seven nieces and nephews, Chris Tritico among them.