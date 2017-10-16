Now Playing
Posted: October 16, 2017

Joe Jonas engaged to 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner

This combination photo shows Sophie Turner at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016, left, and musician Joe Jonas at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on March 5, 2017. Turner and Jonas are engaged. They shared the same photo on Instagram Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, of her hand sporting a diamond ring and resting on top of his. Turner noted in her caption: “I said yes.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

Turner and Jonas shared the same photo on Instagram on Sunday of her hand sporting a diamond ring and resting on top of his. Turner noted in her caption that she "said yes."

The 21-year-old Turner has starred as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" since she was 15. She played Jean Gray in last year's "X-Men: Apocalypse" and will reprise the role in a follow-up next year.

Jonas shot to fame with his siblings as part of The Jonas Brothers. The 28-year-old now fronts the pop band DNCE.

