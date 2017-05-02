Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery

In this April 11, 2017 photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears during a taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," in Los Angeles. Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday, May 1, into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." (Randy Holmes/ABC via AP)

The Associated Press