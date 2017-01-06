Jimmy Buffett show to stop in New Orleans, Houston, Chicago

FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Jimmy Buffett musical will premiere in California and will make stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before docking on Broadway by spring of 2018. "Escape to Margaritaville," combining Buffett's tunes with an original story by writers Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, will start grooving onstage in May 2017 at La Jolla Playhouse. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer