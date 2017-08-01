Now Playing
Posted: August 01, 2017

Jim Parsons hails 'Young Sheldon' star as 'in control' kid

Iain Armitage, front left, a cast member in the CBS series
Iain Armitage, front left, a cast member in the CBS series "Young Sheldon," answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, front right, looks on during a panel discussion at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Looking on in the back are cast members Montana Jordan, left, and Raegan Revord. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Iain Armitage, left, a cast member in the CBS series 'Young Sheldon,' and executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons take part in a panel discussion during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Jim Parsons, who plays quirky genius Sheldon Cooper on the CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory," can draw many distinctions between himself and young Iain Armitage, who plays his character as a child on CBS' new spin-off, "Young Sheldon."

Parsons finds Iain much more "in control as a human being" and more mature than he was at age 9.

Hearing Parsons during a TV critics conference on Tuesday, Iain thanked him but graciously replied, "I don't think so."

Laughing, Parsons noted that Iain hadn't known him back then. They have much more in common these days, insisted Parsons, than they ever would have had when he was a youngster.

Parsons as adult Sheldon narrates "Young Sheldon," which premieres Sept. 25. He continues on "The Big Bang Theory," beginning Season 11.

