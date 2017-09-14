Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 14, 2017

Jim Gaffigan's wife says she doing well after brain surgery

Comments
Jeannie Gaffigan, left, and Jim Gaffigan attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures'
Jeannie Gaffigan, left, and Jim Gaffigan attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "mother!" at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jeannie Gaffigan — wife and writing partner of standup comic Jim Gaffigan — made her first public appearance since having surgery to remove a serious brain tumor.

She was with her husband at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the premiere of Darren Aronofsky's thriller "mother!"

Gaffigan said it was cool to be out, adding that she's doing well — but not yet at 100 percent.

She had urgent surgery in April after an MRI revealed a large, life-threatening tumor around her brain stem.

The 51-year-old Jim Gaffigan is a popular stand-up comic, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," which ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.

They have five children.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation