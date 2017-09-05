Oh, JibJab, you’re not fine: Toni Basil sues over use of “Mickey” 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Singer-choreographer Toni Basil had a No. 1 hit in 1982 with "Mickey."

Toni Basil thinks that JibJab’s use of her No. 1 hit “Mickey” is not so fine.

The singer-choreographer, whose one-hit wonder “Mickey” has been a staple on music video channels since it debuted in 1982, is suing the digital entertainment studio, TMZ reported.

According to the lawsuit, Basil, whose real name is Antonia Christina Basilotta, charges that JibJab used her voice, image and likeness when it released a “Mickey” video promo in February for its musical e-cardss, TMZ reported. She also charged that JibJab did not verify who owned the musical rights to “Mickey,” and that the company used the e-card it designed as a promotional ad to entice customers to subscribe to its other products and services.

Basil, 73, said in the lawsuit that she has become "despondent and physically ill" over JibJab’s actions and now suffers from sleep deprivation, nightmares and anxiety. She is suing for damages, lost profits and emotional stress, TMZ reported.

JibJab claims it did obtain a license for the video, but honored her request to take it down once it learned she was in a separate dispute over the rights, TMZ reported.

“Mickey” was released as a single in September 1982 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 two months later. It was certified gold and in early 1983 hit platinum for sales of more than two million copies in the United States, according to Billboard. The music video for the song was an early favorite on MTV.