JFK's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg gets married

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2013, file photo, Tatiana Schlossberg granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy makes a short speech during a ceremony at the JFK memorial at Runnymede, England. The New York Times reported that Schlossberg married George Moran on Sept. 9, 2017, in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The Associated Press

President John F. Kennedy's granddaughter and Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg has gotten married at the family's Martha's Vineyard home.

The New York Times reports the 27-year-old Schlossberg married 28-year-old George Moran on Saturday with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick officiating. The couple met in college at Yale. Schlossberg was an environmental reporter for the Times until July. Moran is a medical student at Columbia University.

Schlossberg is Kennedy's second child. She has an older sister, Rose, and a younger brother, Jack. They are President Kennedy's only grandchildren. He was assassinated just before Caroline Kennedy's sixth birthday in November 1963.

Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan under former President Barack Obama until earlier this year.