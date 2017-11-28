‘Jersey Shore’ returning to MTV in 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 19: Jersey Shore cast (L-R) Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi,Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio,Vinny Guadagnino arrive at Fox's "The X Factor" Season Finale Night 1 at CBS Television City on December 19, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GTL, again.

“Jersey Shore” is returning to MTV for a revival series. The reality show, which featured Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, originally ran from 2009-2012. It followed the 20-somethings’ summers of partying in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The Associated Press reported that MTV announced the return of the series during the premiere of “Floribama Shore,” the southern spinoff to the Jersey predecessor.

The reboot will be titled “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

All cast members are set to return, except for Giancola, according to Variety.

Earlier in the year, wthe cast reunited in a 30-minute special on E! called “Reunion Road Trip.”

A premiere date has not been set for the reboot.

