Posted: August 11, 2017

'Jersey Shore' gang reuniting for an E! special Aug. 20

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2012 file photo shows
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2012 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast members, from left, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at a panel entitled "Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell to the Jersey Shore" in New York. The cast of “Jersey Shore” is doing it all again for a special on the E! Network. “Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore” brings the gang back together for the first time in five years. It airs Aug. 20, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Gym. Tan. Laundry. Repeat.

The cast of "Jersey Shore" is doing it all again for a special on the E! Network.

"Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore" brings that rambunctious gang back together for the first time in five years to gossip about one another's relationships, past hijinks and the pop-culture hit that has bonded them forever.

Snooki, JWoww, Pauly D, Mike The Situation and Sammi Sweetheart are all onboard for a fist-pumping drive down memory lane.

It airs Aug. 20.

