Jennifer Lopez has postponed three October dates of her "All I Have" Vegas residency show.

The next three of Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” Las Vegas residency shows have been postponed in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Billboard reported.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 people were injured when a man shot into the crowds near Mandalay Bay Casino.

Variety reported that performances originally scheduled for Oct. 4, 6, and 7 have been the postponed.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” a press release statement said. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

“(F)eeling so broken this morning,” Lopez tweeted Monday. She later tweeted a list of six blood donation centers. Those same posts were also on her Instagram page.

Fans with tickets to the three October shows will be contacted by Ticketmaster and Axis box office for exchanges for other on-sale performances of “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” from Feb. 21 through June 9, 2018. Ticket holders will also be contacted by both groups for refunds.