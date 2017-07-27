Jennifer Lopez look-alike's viral Instagram photos are turning heads

Karwai Tang/WireImage

J.Lo doesn’t appear too often in Houston, but the increasing prominence of an H-town Instagrammer is making for many double takes.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Janice Garay is a Houston-based bodybuilder and her “body of work” is going viral, thanks to the fact she looks exactly like Jennifer Lopez.

With her hair in a bun, Garay more than favors the famous actress/dancer/singer/etc., but even without makeup, she bears more than a passing resemblance.

Ladies Let your hair down, take that make up off An show off that natural beauty we all have! We are all Beautiful in our own skin. #WeAreAllBeautiful #NoMatterOurColorOurShape #NaturalBeautyIsIn #EmpowerWomen A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Garay is 28 – 20 years younger than J.Lo. But with more than 130,000 Instagram followers, it’s clear that Garay’s star is on the rise.

No word if A-Rod has taken notice yet.