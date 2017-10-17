Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez raise $26M for Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the "World of Dance" celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have raised $26 million for Puerto Rico disaster relief, with another $9 million raised by a benefit show. The two hosted “One Voice: Somos Live!” on Saturday with Marc Anthony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press