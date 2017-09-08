Now Playing
Posted: September 08, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence suggests storms are 'Mother Nature's rage'

Comments
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Mother'', in London. Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Mother'', in London. Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

While in England to promote her film "Mother!" the actress was asked about changes happening in America. "You know, you're watching these hurricanes now, and it's really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature's rage. Wrath," Lawrence told Channel 4 on Wednesday.

The comment from the Academy Award-winning actress drew the ire of many on Twitter, where there were calls to boycott Lawrence films. Lawrence has not been shy about her dislike of Trump, once saying his election might just be "the end of the world."

