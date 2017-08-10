Now Playing
Posted: August 10, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Passengers" at the Village Theatre Westwood. Lawrence opened up on her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky in an interview with Vogue magazine published online on Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

Aronofsky directed Lawrence in "mother!" which was shot last year and comes to theaters next month.

Lawrence tells Vogue magazine she and Aronofsky began dating after filming wrapped up. She says she likes Aronofsky's directness, saying she's "never confused with him."

One point of contention in the relationship is the Oscar-winning actress' reality television obsession, which she says Aronofsky finds "vastly disappointing."

Lawrence appears in four different cover shots for the magazine. One is of an oil painting of her, done by artist John Currin.

