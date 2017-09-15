Now Playing
Posted: September 15, 2017

Jennifer Garner posts laughing gas video after dental work

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, actress Jennifer Garner reacts to a momentary malfunction of her microphone while addressing the National Governors Association Winter Meeting about early education, in Washington. Garner posted a video of herself on Instagram Sept. 14, 2017, in which she laughs and talks with slurred speech after a dental appointment while emotionally praising a song from the musical “Hamilton.” (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
The Associated Press

The actress posted a video of herself Thursday laughing and talking with slurred speech after a dental appointment while emotionally praising a song from the musical "Hamilton." In the caption she wrote, "Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. "

The video shows Garner riding in a car and telling someone on the phone how she couldn't stop crying during a song in Hamilton because it was "so beautiful."

Garner's followers on Instagram were quick to applaud the star for sharing the moment.

