Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By Alex Thomas, Rare.us

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been capturing hearts on the silver screen for over a decade. But the pair reportedly have decided to partner up to take on another medium — television.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the two are working on a series about “morning shows and the larger New York media scene.” No word on whether the pair will play anchors, meteorologists or something else entirely.

The untitled show has brought on a number of heavy-hitting producers and companies, including some that have worked on huge pieces like “House of Cards” and “Harry Potter," according to the report. At this point, the group who worked on the series are still shopping their project around to possible buyers, but the Hollywood Reporter reports that the show may land on Netflix or HBO rather than standard cable networks.

Both women have received Emmy nods — Witherspoon for her role in “Big Little Lies” and Aniston for her portrayal of Rachel Green in “Friends.” In fact, both women appeared together in “Friends” in a series of episodes when Witherspoon guest-starred in a role as Aniston’s little sister. But their new project will be the first time Aniston has had a solid role on the small screen since “Friends” went off the air in 2004.