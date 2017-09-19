Now Playing
Posted: September 19, 2017

Jedidiah Bila departs ABC's 'The View;' no replacement named

In this photo provided by American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Sara Haines, center, embraces Jedediah Bila, right, after Bila announces Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, will be her last day as co-host of "The View." Sunny Hostin is sitting at left. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Conservative commentator Jedediah Bila has announced her departure from ABC's "The View."

Bila made the announcement on Monday's program, saying she was leaving to work on a new book and had "a lot of opportunities" to consider.

Bila served as the chat panel's resident conservative. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar both sent Bila off with kind remarks even though they noted that their opinions are often on the other side of the political spectrum.

ABC has not announced a replacement for Bila, who joined the show last year.

Bila was a contributor to Fox News prior to joining "The View."

