Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 15, 2017

Jazz it up: Arab musicians bring their songs to Germany

Comments
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo singer Milo Kanefaty performs during an 'Arab Song Jam' concert in Berlin, Germany. Arab musicians are holding a monthly
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo singer Milo Kanefaty performs during an 'Arab Song Jam' concert in Berlin, Germany. Arab musicians are holding a monthly "jam session" in Berlin. At the event, musicians start playing famous Arab songs before asking other musicians to join them on stage to jam. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Related

View Larger
Jazz it up: Arab musicians bring their songs to Germany
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo oud player Alaa Zouiten performs during an 'Arab Song Jam' concert in Berlin, Germany. Arab musicians are holding a monthly 'jam session' in Berlin. At the event, musicians start playing famous Arab songs before asking other musicians to join them on stage to jam.
View Larger
Jazz it up: Arab musicians bring their songs to Germany
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo oud player Alaa Zouiten performs during an 'Arab Song Jam' concert in Berlin, Germany. Arab musicians are holding a monthly 'jam session' in Berlin. At the event, musicians start playing famous Arab songs before asking other musicians to join them on stage to jam.
View Larger
Jazz it up: Arab musicians bring their songs to Germany
In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo oud player Alaa Zouiten performs during an 'Arab Song Jam' concert in Berlin, Germany. Arab musicians are holding a monthly 'jam session' in Berlin. At the event, musicians start playing famous Arab songs before asking other musicians to join them on stage to jam.

Associated Press

BERLIN —

Arab musicians in Berlin are bringing their musical roots to Germans — with a little help from American jazz.

At the monthly Arab Song Jam in the German capital, musicians use famous Arab songs as a starting point before inviting other musicians onto the stage for a jam session in a style pioneered by American jazz musicians before World War II.

"All musicians know these jazz sessions. So we use that technique on Arab songs," said Moroccan musician Alaa Zouiten, who plays the oud, a kind of lute, and who led a recent session. "It is a great idea because it brings popular Arab songs to life here in Berlin."

Berlin's already large Arab community has grown since 2015 with the arrival of tens of thousands of refugees from Syria.

Copyright The Associated Press

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation