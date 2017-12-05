Jay Leno buys $13.5M mansion in Newport, Rhode Island

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, Jay Leno participates in the "Jay Leno's Garage" panel at the The NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former "Tonight Show" host Leno and his wife have purchased an oceanfront estate in Newport, Rhode Island. The Boston Globe reports Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, Leno, who grew up in Andover, Mass., paid $13.5 million for the mansion called Seafair. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and comes with a pool, a tennis court and a private beach. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press