Jay-Z announces dates for 4:44 Tour

Theo Wargo

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Jay-Z performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fresh off another Recording Industry Association of America platinum certification, Jay-Z has announced a North American tour in support of his latest album, “4:44.”

The album, regarded by many fans as his most personal and vulnerable yet, was released exclusively through the rapper’s streaming service, Tidal, June 30. After a week of exclusivity, it was released in physical form and on Apple Music.

Variety reported that Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders have first access to tickets Monday, July 10.

General public tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find out when the 4:44 Tour comes to a city near you below.

Oct. 27: Anaheim, California, Honda Center

Oct. 28: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 1: Fresno, California, Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 3: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 5: Denver, Pepsi Center Arena

Nov. 7: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Nov. 8: Houston, Toyota Center

Nov. 9: New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Nov. 11: Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

Nov. 12: Miami, American Airlines Arena

Nov. 14: Atlanta, Philips Arena

Nov. 15: Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center

Nov. 18: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19: Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21: Montreal, Bell Centre

Nov. 22: Toronto, Air Canada Centre

Nov. 25: Boston, TD Garden

Nov. 26: Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center

Nov. 29: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

Dec. 2: Uniondale, New York, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 5: Chicago, United Center

Dec. 6: Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 9: Edmonton, Canada, Rogers Place

Dec. 11: Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Dec. 13: Seattle, Key Arena

Dec. 14: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

Dec. 16: Oakland, California, Oracle Arena

Dec. 17: Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena

Dec. 21: Los Angeles, The Forum