Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 09, 2017

Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas a week after mass shooting

Comments
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live," Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS —

Country star Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas a week after a mass shooting during his performance at a music festival left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked Aldean on Facebook Sunday for visiting with survivors. The hospital says Aldean's visit "helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a picture of herself and Jason on Instagram looking at the Mandalay Bay resort, where shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room Oct. 1. She wrote in the caption that seeing the strength of victims helped the couple "try to begin the healing process."

The visit came a day after Aldean performed on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation