Jared Leto tapped to play ‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner

The Joker and the Playboy -- Jared Leto has been tapped to play the men’s magazine founder Hugh Hefner in a biopic in development.

Brett Ratner has obtained the rights for Hef’s story and is set to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hefner died last week at the age of 91.



“Jared is an old friend.” Ratner told the website. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

However, the internet isn’t very happy about the casting or the director, The Los Angeles Times reported.

My biggest fear is laying on my death bed and someone whispering into my ear "Jared Leto is going to play you in a biopic" — Kelen Keller (@KelenKeller38) October 3, 2017

What can I do to make sure that Hugh Hefner biopic doesn't get made? We could make a biopic about literally anyone AND cast NOT Jared Leto — Jonah Green (@JonahGreen) October 3, 2017

Jared Leto will play Hugh Hefner in a movie with the working title Ew. — Nobel Prize Loser™ (@TimDuffy) October 3, 2017

booking a Brett Ratner movie isn’t a sign that your career is going well — David Sims (@davidlsims) October 3, 2017

Ratner has been trying to make the film since 2007.

Leto is in the upcoming “Blade Runner 2049.” Ratner plans to reboot the 1960s talk show “Playboy After Dark” that was hosted by Hefner, The Hollywood Reporter reported.