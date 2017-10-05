Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 05, 2017

Jared Leto tapped to play ‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner

Comments
Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Isaac Brekken
Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Joker and the Playboy -- Jared Leto has been tapped to play the men’s magazine founder Hugh Hefner in a biopic in development.

Brett Ratner has obtained the rights for Hef’s story and is set to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hefner died last week at the age of 91.

>> Read more trending news 

“Jared is an old friend.” Ratner told the website. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

>>11 funny, iconic Hugh Hefner quotes to remember the Playboy legend

However, the internet isn’t very happy about the casting or the director, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Ratner has been trying to make the film since 2007. 

>>‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Leto is in the upcoming “Blade Runner 2049.” Ratner plans to reboot the 1960s talk show “Playboy After Dark” that was hosted by Hefner, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation