Posted: October 28, 2017

Janet Jackson visits small childhood home in Gary, Indiana

In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Janet Jackson, center, and brother Randy, left, are followed by a video crew as they leave their childhood home in Gary, Ind. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. (John J. Watkins/The Times via AP)
CORRECTS DATE TO FRIDAY, OCT. 27, 2017- Janet Jackson waves goodbye as she and here entourage leave the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Ind., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, where her older brothers attended high school. During her visit she and her brother Randy fielded questions from the students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. Janet Jackson told students at Roosevelt High School that she started crying when she saw the small house. She said, "me and my family are so blessed. I'm so thankful."

The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. The family moved out of the industrial city about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago after the Jackson 5 recorded their first album in 1969, when Janet Jackson was a toddler.

She also told students she misses performing with her siblings.

