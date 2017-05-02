Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

Janet Jackson separates from husband, plans to resume tour

FILE - In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. In a video posted on her Twitter account May 1, 2017, Jackson confirmed a rumored split with her husband and says plans to resume the world tour she called off more than a year ago during her pregnancy with her son, who was born in January. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. In a video posted on her Twitter account May 1, 2017, Jackson confirmed a rumored split with her husband and says plans to resume the world tour she called off more than a year ago during her pregnancy with her son, who was born in January. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Jackson says in a video posted on Twitter that she has separated from husband Wissam Al Mana. She says, "we are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

The 50-year-old singer has also announced a return to the road on Sept. 7, 18 months after postponing her "Unbreakable" tour. She didn't say where the performance will take place. Jackson is also changing the name of the tour to "State of the World."

