Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 08, 2017

Janet Jackson rehearsing for tour following birth of son, separation from husband

Comments
Janet Jackson performs in 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The singer is in rehearsal for her State of the World Tour, which starts Sept. 7.
Francois Nel/Getty Images/Getty Images
Janet Jackson performs in 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The singer is in rehearsal for her State of the World Tour, which starts Sept. 7.

Related

Janet Jackson confirms separation from husband, announces she’s back to touring
Janet Jackson confirms separation from husband, announces she’s back to touring

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pop icon Janet Jackson is getting back into shape and showing off her post-baby body as she prepares to return to the stage following the birth of her son, Eissa.

>> Read more trending news

Us Weekly reported that the singer gave an update about her tour in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” Jackson wrote. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

The singer previously postponed her world tour to take time to prepare for the birth of her son with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she said in a video to fans in April 2016.

Related: Janet Jackson confirms separation from husband, announces she’s back to touring

Three months after Eissa’s birth, reports emerged in April that Jackson was separating from Al Mana.

In May, Jackson confirmed she and her husband were separated.

“We are in court and the rest is in God's hands,” she said in a video message to fans.

In the same video, she announced she is returning to touring. 

“I’m continuing my tour as I promised. I'm so excited,” Jackson said.

The State of the World Tour begins Sept. 7. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation