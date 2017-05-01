Francois Nel/Getty Images

Janet Jackson confirmed she is returning to touring and has separated from her husband. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson confirmed Monday that she has separated from her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, in a video message to her fans.

The video began with Jackson expressing her love for her son with Al Mana, Eissa, who was born in January.

“I thank God for him," she said. “He is so beautiful. So sweet. So loving. Such a happy baby.”

Jackson then said that the video was meant for “something else,” but that she would mention that later.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second: Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands.”

Jackson then went on to happier news. After putting her Unbreakable World Tour on hold to have her son, the shows are back on under a new name, according to Billboard.

“I’m continuing my tour as I promised. I'm so excited,” Jackson said.

“I decided to change the name of the tour (to) State of the World Tour. It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love,” the singer said, thanking her fans for their support.

“I am so excited to see you on stage,” Jackson said.

The State of the World Tour begins Sept. 7. Watch Jackson’s video update below.