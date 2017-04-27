Now Playing
Posted: April 27, 2017

James Earl Jones to get Tony Award for lifetime achievement

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, James Earl Jones arrives at the Tony Awards in New York. The Tony Awards Administration Committee said Thursday that Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at the June 11 Tony Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Two-time Tony Award winner James Earl Jones will soon get a third — for lifetime achievement.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee said Thursday that Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre on June 11 at the Tony Awards.

Jones, the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa from Disney's "The Lion King," has won Tonys for "The Great White Hope" and "Fences." His Broadway credits also include "On Golden Pond," ''Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," ''Driving Miss Daisy," ''The Best Man" and "The Gin Game."

