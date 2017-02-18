James Earl Jones, Donald Glover cast in 'Lion King' remake

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2013, file photo, actor James Earl Jones poses for photos in Sydney, Australia. Jones and Donald Glover are lending their voices to Disney's upcoming remake of "The Lion King." Director Jon Favreau announced Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, the casting of the two men as voice actors. Glover, star and creator of television's "Atlanta," will portray the adult Simba. Jones reprises the role of Simba's father, Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated film. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

The Associated Press