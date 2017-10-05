Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize for 'uncovering abyss'

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug 8, 2009 file photo, author Kazuo Ishiguro poses for photographers before receiving the "Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa" prize for literature, in Santa Margherita Belice, near Palermo, Sicily, southern Italy. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Fucarini, File)

Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy announces that British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro is awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature during a presser at the Grand Hall of the Old Stock Exchange in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Oct. 5, 2017.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010 file photo, author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a special screening of 'Never Let Me Go' in New York. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010 file photo, author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a special screening of 'Never Let Me Go' in New York. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

FILE - In this Monday, Feb 7, 2011 file photo, British author Kazuo Ishiguro arrives for the Evening Standard British Film Awards at the County Hall in Westminster, in London. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug 8, 2009 file photo, author Kazuo Ishiguro shows his book 'Nocturnals' before receiving the 'Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa' prize for literature, in Santa Margherita Belice, near Palermo, Sicily, southern Italy. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

The Associated Press

Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist best known for "The Remains of the Day," won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday.

The selection of the 62-year-old Ishiguro marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize.

"He's a very interesting writer in many ways," said Sara Danius, the academy's permanent secretary. "I would say that if you mix Jane Austen — her comedy of manners and her psychological insights — with Kafka, then I think you have Ishiguro."

Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki, but moved with his family to Britain when he was 5.

The academy said that Ishiguro's eight books are works of emotional force that uncover "the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

In "The Remains of the Day," a butler at a grand house looks back on a life in service to the aristocracy. The book's gentle rhythms and "Downton Abbey"-style setting gradually deepen into a darker depiction of the repressed emotional and social landscape of 20th-century England.

The 1993 film adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson was nominated for eight Academy Awards.

Like "The Remains of the Day," his 2005 novel "Never Let Me Go" is not what it seems. What appears to be the story of three young friends at a boarding school gradually reveals itself as a dystopian tale with elements of science fiction that asks deep ethical questions.

His 1986 novel "An Artist of the Floating World," in which a Japanese artist looks back on his life, was a finalist for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. He won the Booker in 1989 for "The Remains of the Day."

Last year's literature prize went to American songwriter Bob Dylan. and the previous year's to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.

Danius said the choice of Ishiguro did not show intention to avoid the controversy sparked by last year's pick of Dylan.

"No, we don't consider these issues. So we thought that last year was a straightforward choice — we picked one of the greatest poets in our time. And this year, we have picked one of the most exquisite novelists in our time," she said.

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this story.