Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: (L-R) Director/producer George Lucas, actor Harrison Ford and Director Steven Spielberg pose at the Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull - photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 18 , 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Indiana Jones will be back looking for historical treasure, and fans know when the fifth installment of the franchise will hit movie theaters.

Disney announced that Harrison Ford will reprise his role in the new movie on July 10, 2020, pushed back a year from its original premiere date of July 19, 2019, Variety reported.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the “Star Wars: Episode IX” premiere date. It is slated to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.

The only cast member listed on the movie’s IMDb.com page is Ford as Indiana Jones. No plot points of the movie have been released and the delay, according to Variety, will allow screenwriters more time to sculpt a story that will meet both Ford’s and director Stephen Spielberg’s approval.

The last “Indiana Jones” movie was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”