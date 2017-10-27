Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 27, 2017

Inarritu's virtual reality installation given special Oscar

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Alejandro G. Inarritu poses in the press room with the award for best director for
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Alejandro G. Inarritu poses in the press room with the award for best director for "The Revenant" at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Inarritu’s groundbreaking virtual reality installation “CARNE y ARENA (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible),” will be awarded a special Oscar for its visionary and powerful storytelling. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, that the Oscar statuette will be presented at the film academy’s 9th annual Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alejandro G. Inarritu's groundbreaking virtual reality installation "CARNE y ARENA (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible)," will be awarded a special Oscar for its visionary and powerful storytelling.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday that the Oscar statuette will be presented at the film academy's 9th annual Governor's Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

The 7-minute VR experience seeks to capture migrants' experiences crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Inarritu collaborated with his regular cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki on the project. It took about four years to make.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker of "Birdman" and "The Revenant" debuted the work at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The installation is on display at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation